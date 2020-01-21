White finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 120-118 triumph over the Suns.

White's stat line was lacking in its usual production in the defensive category, but his season-high scoring and assist totals were major reasons why the Spurs were able to pull out a two-point victory. The third-year player hadn't even surpassed 17 points since late October, so at this point, it's difficult to count on him being a regular asset in the offensive categories. Dejounte Murray's status as the Spurs' starting point guard remains the biggest roadblock to White realizing his fantasy upside, as coach Gregg Popovich has been hesitant to play the two youngsters alongside one another.