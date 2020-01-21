Spurs' Derrick White: Sets season highs in points, dimes
White finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 120-118 triumph over the Suns.
White's stat line was lacking in its usual production in the defensive category, but his season-high scoring and assist totals were major reasons why the Spurs were able to pull out a two-point victory. The third-year player hadn't even surpassed 17 points since late October, so at this point, it's difficult to count on him being a regular asset in the offensive categories. Dejounte Murray's status as the Spurs' starting point guard remains the biggest roadblock to White realizing his fantasy upside, as coach Gregg Popovich has been hesitant to play the two youngsters alongside one another.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...