White (wrist) was seen without a cast at Wednesday's shootaround, Jeff Platt of Spectrum News reports.

White broke his wrist in early November while playing in the G-League, which has sidelined him indefinitely. But, he's seemingly made significant progress in his recovery, as he is now without a cast. Even when he does return, however, it's unlikely he'll see significant run at the NBA level.

