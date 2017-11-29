Spurs' Derrick White: Sheds cast
White (wrist) was seen without a cast at Wednesday's shootaround, Jeff Platt of Spectrum News reports.
White broke his wrist in early November while playing in the G-League, which has sidelined him indefinitely. But, he's seemingly made significant progress in his recovery, as he is now without a cast. Even when he does return, however, it's unlikely he'll see significant run at the NBA level.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Suffers broken wrist, out indefinitely•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Assigned to G-League•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Assigned to G-League•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Puts up nine points in 14 minutes•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.