White notched 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Blazers.

White has not been able to surpass the 15-point mark in three of his last four games, but his shooting percentages suggest he should end this poor run sooner than later -- he's making 42.9 percent of his shots and 44 percent of his three-point attempts during that span. White is averaging 18.3 points per game in nine appearances this month.