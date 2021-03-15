White isn't included on the Spurs' injury report for Monday's game against the Pistons, signaling that he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set.

Before White missed the Spurs' final five games of the All-Star break while he was in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol, he had been sitting out one half of back-to-back sets to aid his recovery from the fractured toe that had sidelined him earlier in the season. The 26-year-old's absence from the injury report suggests that he may no longer be facing that restriction for back-to-backs, which should help his rest-of-season fantasy value. The Spurs could still look to cap White's playing time to some extent Monday after he played 25 minutes in Sunday's 134-99 loss to the 76ers and finished the night with 17 points, four assists, four rebounds, four steals, three three-pointers and two blocks.