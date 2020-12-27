According to coach Gregg Popovich, White (toe) should return "soon," Bruno Passos of Pounding the Rock reports.

White hasn't played yet this season while recovering from left toe surgery. Coach Popovich wasn't specific regarding White's return, but "soon" is certainly a good sign. Once he does step onto the court, Lonnie Walker, Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills are the three likeliest candidates to see a reduction in minutes.