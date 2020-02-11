White notched 15 points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 127-120 loss at Denver.

White outplayed Lonnie Walker IV, who got the start in place of the injured DeMar DeRozan (back), but he got most of his points from the charity stripe after sinking a season-high 10 free throws. That said, White has scored in double digits in three straight games and should remain a reliable scoring source off the bench for San Antonio.