Spurs' Derrick White: Solid stat line off bench
White had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), six assists, four rebounds and one block in 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 102-98 defeat at Dallas.
White has been coming off the bench in his last six games, but he has regularly played over 20 minutes and that shouldn't change moving forward. Considering he has scored in double digits during four of his last five contests, while grabbing multiple rebounds and assists in each of those five games, White should remain a decent bench alternative moving forward.
