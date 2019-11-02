White will get the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Warriors, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Dejounte Murray (rest) getting the night off, White will get to run the show out of the gates. The Spurs have opted to barely play either of the two together this season, which will limit White's upside going forward if that remains the case. After a slow start to the year, he has bounced back with two impressive outings in a row, and figures to have another nice opportunity against the Warriors.