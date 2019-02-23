Spurs' Derrick White: Starting, on minutes limit
White (heel), who is on an undisclosed minutes restriction, will re-join the starting five for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Considering White sees 25.3 minutes per game, it would be surprising if he crossed 20 minutes in his return. Friday marks White's first appearance since Feb. 4.
