Spurs' Derrick White: Starting Saturday
White will start Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
With Dejounte Murray (rest) sidelined, White will draw his second start of the season. In his first start, he posted 10 points, three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes.
