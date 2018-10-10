White will start at point guard during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Comments made by White's teammates following Dejounte Murray's torn ACL suggested White would be the Spurs' starter at point guard moving forward. While it's just a preseason game, that's coming to fruition Wednesday. He's likely worth a late-round flier in many fantasy drafts, but it's important to note White has played 17 NBA games, so he's certainly a risk. In the six contests he saw double-digit minutes last season as a rookie, White averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes.