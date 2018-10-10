Spurs' Derrick White: Starting Wednesday vs. Atlanta
White will start at point guard during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Comments made by White's teammates following Dejounte Murray's torn ACL suggested White would be the Spurs' starter at point guard moving forward. While it's just a preseason game, that's coming to fruition Wednesday. He's likely worth a late-round flier in many fantasy drafts, but it's important to note White has played 17 NBA games, so he's certainly a risk. In the six contests he saw double-digit minutes last season as a rookie, White averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes.
More News
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.