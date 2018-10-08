Spurs' Derrick White: Starts second half Sunday
White had just two points with one rebound and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 preseason loss to the Rockets.
White missed all seven of his field-goal attempts in what was a disappointing display Sunday. DeJounte Murray (knee) left the game in the second quarter, affording White the opportunity to start the second half. Should Murray miss an extended period of time, White could be thrust into a much larger role. He is unproven at this level but certainly has the upside to warrant a late-round flier to see what happens.
