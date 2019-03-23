Spurs' Derrick White: Steps up production in loss
White finished with 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.
White did a little bit of everything in Friday's loss, stuffing the stat sheet and scoring his most points in five games. Over his last four games, White has averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds. Fantasy owners should be hopeful that White's great game is a sign of things to come.
