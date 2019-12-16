Spurs' Derrick White: Sticking on bench
White will come off the bench again Monday against Houston, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
White will take on a bench role for the second straight game, as Dejounte Murray draws another start in his place. White was held to two points in 22 minutes off the bench Saturday against the Suns.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Efficient, well-rounded stat line•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Strong offensive showing Friday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Will remain in starting role•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Starting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Probable vs. Knicks•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...