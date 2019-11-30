Spurs' Derrick White: Strong offensive showing Friday
White managed 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-97 victory over the Clippers.
White continues to start for the Spurs and managed to put up a nice offensive game on Friday. White has been far from impressive this season and continues to battle DeJounte Murray for the point guard minutes. Murray has also been struggling and only played 20 minutes himself in this game. White is far from a must roster player but with his upside, he could be worth a flier to see if he can put a few strong games together.
