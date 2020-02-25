Play

White notched three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 loss at Oklahoma City.

White scored in double digits in five straight games until having an off night against the Thunder. He's having a strong February, however, as he is averaging 10.9 points despite shooting 26.1 percent from deep in nine games this month.

