White delivered 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

White has scored in double digits in six of his last eight games, including four of his last five, but his shooting numbers haven't been very impressive -- he has made just 36.7 percent of his shots and 31.3 percent of his three-point attempts over his last five contests.