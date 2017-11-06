White fractured his right wrist while playing for the Austin Spurs in Saturday's matchup with the Texas Legends.

The Spurs released a statement Monday confirming the injury but declined to provide specific details or any sort of return timeline. Regardless, considering the severity of the injury, the rookie out of Colorado will likely miss several months, essentially ending any possibility that he'd be a contributor at the NBA level this season. White, the 29th overall pick in June's draft, had appeared in only four games for San Antonio, seeing nearly all of his 20 total minutes in garbage time.