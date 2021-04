White had 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Saturday's win at New Orleans.

White has attempted more than 15 shots in three of his last four games and the uptick in volume has translated into good scoring figures, with the 2017 first-round pick scoring at least 20 points in each of those games. He has scored in double digits in eight games in a row and is averaging 18.9 points per game in that span.