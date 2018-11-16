White was held scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

White took a significant step back Thursday after three solid starts, coming up empty from the field and ceding plenty of playing time to Patty Mills down the stretch of the tightly contested game. The second-year guard had posted a trio of double-digit scoring efforts prior to the outlier versus the Clippers, so he'll look to bounce back in short order against the Warriors in a Sunday night showdown.