Spurs' Derrick White: Surprisingly scoreless in loss
White was held scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
White took a significant step back Thursday after three solid starts, coming up empty from the field and ceding plenty of playing time to Patty Mills down the stretch of the tightly contested game. The second-year guard had posted a trio of double-digit scoring efforts prior to the outlier versus the Clippers, so he'll look to bounce back in short order against the Warriors in a Sunday night showdown.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Ups numbers again in third start•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Tallies 11 points in loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Impressive in second start•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scoreless in season debut•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Will start Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Will come off bench in season debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...