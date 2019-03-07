Spurs' Derrick White: Swats six shots in win
White totaled 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and six blocks across 29 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
White came through with another strong performance in Wednesday's win, accumulating another well-rounded stat line. His play has been excellent recently, and he's totaled at least 11 points and 9 assists in back-to-back games. His six blocks were a season-high.
