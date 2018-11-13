White mustered 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and one steal across 26 minutes in the Spurs' 104-99 loss to the Kings on Monday.

White turned in a productive complementary performance once again, posting his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort and putting in solid work as a facilitator as well. The 24-year-old appears set to remain in the starting point guard job now that he's gotten his season started following a heel injury, which should lead to some strong returns in scoring and assists in particular.