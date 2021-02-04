White recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 25 minutes Wednesday in the Spurs' 111-108 win over the Timberwolves.

In his third game since returning from a fractured toe, White once again came off the bench, but he saw his playing time pick up a bit after logging 22 and 21 minutes in the Spurs' previous two contests. He didn't shoot quite as efficiently as normal, but he excelled as a playmaker and avoided mistakes (zero turnovers). Once White is fully ramped up, he'll likely settle back into a starting role alongside Dejounte Murray and play around 30 minutes per game.