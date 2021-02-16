White and the Spurs will have the next their next three games postponed after four players tested positive for COVID-19, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This means that San Antonio will be off until Feb. 24 at the earliest due to the positive tests. Games against Detroit, Cleveland, New York and Indiana have all been postponed.
