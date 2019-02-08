White (heel) is expected to return following the All-Star break, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

White has missed San Antonio's last two contests while battling plantar fasciitis, and while he didn't travel with the team for their current road trip, coach Gregg Popovich is confident his starting point guard will be back after the break. Expect Bryn Forbes to shift over to shooting guard when White is cleared to return.

