White will start Wednesday's game against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

White will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Magic. The second-year guard hasn't looked fully comfortable yet this year, but has enticing skills and the support of coach Gregg Popovich. Through 22 games, White's averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 assists in 20.4 minutes.

