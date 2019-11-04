White totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 103-96 loss to the Lakers.

White briefly exited in the fourth quarter after a scary fall, but the third-year player was ultimately cleared to re-enter the contest. Though White reached double figures in scoring for the fifth game in a row and delivered his usual efficient shooting from the field, his overall fantasy ceiling remains somewhat suppressed due to the presence of Dejounte Murray in the starting five. Unless coach Gregg Popovich is willing to have the two share the floor more frequently, White won't be in store for much more than 25 minutes in most games.