White (foot) won't play Friday against the 76ers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

White was originally considered questionable for Friday's contest, but he'll end up missing his second straight game due to left foot soreness. The 25-year-old's status is also in doubt for Saturday's game at New York. Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills should continue handling duties at point guard for the Spurs.

