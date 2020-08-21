White underwent surgery on the second toe of his left foot, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
White missed the end of bubble play due to a knee injury, so it's unclear when he suffered the toe injury. A timetable has yet to be established for his return, but he'll presumably be available for the beginning of next season, which could start anywhere between January and March.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Not in starting five•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Will be game-time call•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Listed as questionable•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Exits Sunday with bruised knee•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Plays great again Friday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 23, hands out seven assists•