White (toe) is not expected to be available for the Spurs' first regular-season game, Evan Closky of KENS 5 reports.

After undergoing toe surgery in August, White will not be recovered in time for the beginning of the season. Neither will Keldon Johnson or Quinndary Weatherspoon. That means plenty of minutes should fall into the lap of Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, rookie Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker.