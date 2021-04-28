White (ankle) is unlikely to play again this season, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

White injured his ankle during Monday's game against the Wizards. Apparently, the injury is relatively serious, as coach Gregg Popovich doesn't expect the guard to play again this season. Assuming that's the case, White ends his fourth year in the league with averages of a career-high 15.4 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 29.6 minutes. However, he played just 36 games, as he missed 18 of the Spurs' first 19 games due to a toe injury, and he'll now be sidelined with an ankle injury for the remainder of the season. In White's absence, Lonnie Walker and Devin Vassell should see more minutes.