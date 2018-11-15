White registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in the Spurs' 116-96 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

The second-year guard continues to thrive in his starting opportunity, with Wednesday's game marking his third straight double-digit scoring effort. White shot a season-best 50.0 percent against the Suns as well, and his production should only continue to improve the more experience he garners.