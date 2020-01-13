Spurs' Derrick White: Well-rounded line in 27 minutes
White went off for 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Raptors.
White matched his season high in blocks while delivering a well-rounded line in one of his best games of the campaign. Still, the last time White saw at least 27 minutes was back on Dec. 12, and he'll likely need to receive at least this much playing time more often if he's going to hold value beyond deeper formats.
