Spurs' Derrick White: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win
White produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Thunder.
White enjoyed his second straight solid showing, this after contributing another well-rounded stat line in Wednesday's win over the Pistons. It seems as though White has earned the confidence and trust of coach Gregg Popovich, and provided the sophomore stays healthy he figures to see plenty of time as the team tries to clinch a playoff spot over the next month or so.
