Spurs' Derrick White: Well-rounded stat line in loss
White compiled 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 36 minutes Wednesday in the Spurs' 122-120 loss to the 76ers.
White has alternated double-digit scoring performances with single-digit ones over his last six games. While more consistency on that front would be welcome, White has at least shot an efficient 55.1 percent from the field during that stretch and has chipped in nicely across the board with averages of 4.8 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.2 triples, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
