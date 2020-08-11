White (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Houston, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
White suffered a bruised knee during Sunday's game against the Pelicans, so whether he plays or not will likely be a matter of pain tolerance. "We'll see what [White] looks like when he warms up," coach Gregg Popovich said Tuesday morning.
