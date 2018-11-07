Coach Gregg Popovich said that White (heel) would be available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After Dejounte Murray (knee) suffered a torn ACL in the preseason, White was on track to open the campaign as the Spurs' starting point guard, only to sustain a left plantar fascia tear shortly thereafter that sidelined him for nearly a month. White proved his health by returning to practice recently without incident, but the Spurs will ease him back into the fold as the backup to Bryn Forbes, who has performed acceptably as the team's lead ball handler while guiding San Antonio to a 6-3 start. Forbes still leaves much to be desired as a playmaker, so once White is further removed from the injury, it wouldn't be surprising if he slides back in on the top unit. Now that he's set to make his season debut and could soon take on sizable role, White makes for an appealing pickup in mid-sized or deeper fantasy leagues.