Spurs' Derrick White: Will enter starting lineup
White will draw the start at point guard for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
No surprise here, as starting point guard Dejounte Murray (personal) has already been ruled out of the contest. White has averaged 26.4 minutes in 10 starts this season, as opposed to 22.5 when playing a reserve role.
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.