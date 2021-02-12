White will play Friday against the Hawks after sitting out Tuesday's game against the Warriors for rest, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The medical staff doesn't want White playing in back-to-backs after missing 14 games due to a fractured toe, and that was the reason for his absence Tuesday. He'll be back in action Friday, however. Over his past five appearances, White is averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24.4 minutes.