Spurs' Derrick White: Will play on minutes restriction
White (heel) will play on a minutes restriction in Friday's game against the Raptors, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
White is seeing 25.3 minutes per game this season, so it would be a surprise if he cracked 20 minutes considering he's on a minutes limit. Friday will mark his first appearance since Feb 4. due to plantar fasciitis.
