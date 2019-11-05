Spurs' Derrick White: Will 'probably give it a go'
White (lower body), according to coach Gregg Popovich, will "probably give it a go" during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
It doesn't seem like White will miss any time due to the glute injury he suffered as a result of a hard fall. He's scored in double-figures in each of the past five games.
