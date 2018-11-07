White will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

White was initially supposed to come off the bench in his first game back from a heel injury, but was elevated into the starting role later in the day. Before falling to a foot injury, White was on track to be the Spurs' starting point guard with Dejounte Murray (knee) lost for the season. It may take White a few games to get up to speed and begin to make a full impact, but he projects to provide a bit more playmaking than Bryn Forbes who played admirably in his absence.