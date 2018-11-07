Spurs' Derrick White: Will start Wednesday
White will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
White was initially supposed to come off the bench in his first game back from a heel injury, but was elevated into the starting role later in the day. Before falling to a foot injury, White was on track to be the Spurs' starting point guard with Dejounte Murray (knee) lost for the season. It may take White a few games to get up to speed and begin to make a full impact, but he projects to provide a bit more playmaking than Bryn Forbes who played admirably in his absence.
