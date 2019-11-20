Spurs' Derrick White: Won't play Thursday
White won't play in Thursday's contest versus Washington due to left foot soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It's not exactly known when White started to feel soreness in his left foot and how severe the injury may be. Nevertheless, with White out Wednesday, Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills will likely see increased roles.
