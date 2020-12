White (toe) is out for for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

While coach Gregg Popovich recently said that White should be back "soon," his return is still at least a few days away as he's already been ruled out for tomorrow's contest. The 26-year-old shooting guard's eventual return could put a dent in the value of Lonnie Walker, Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills.