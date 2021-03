White (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Evan Closky of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

The 26-year-old was spotted on the bench during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, but he won't be ready to play in the final game before the All-Star break Thursday. White will have an extra week to ramp up his conditioning before the first game of the second half March 10 at Dallas.