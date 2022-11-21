Vassell chipped in 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 loss to the Lakers.

Vassell was back in the starting lineup after missing the front end of the back-to-back. He's had a hard time staying off of the injury report this season and has missed five games already. It appears that his ankle strain may continue to be a lingering problem that will need future management. When healthy, Vassell is a solid contributor who regularly sees around 30 minutes per game.