Vassell didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell's knee issue surfaced late in Sunday's loss to the Suns, and he'll likely be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets once the Spurs release their injury report. Even if Vassell is unable to play against Houston, the Spurs will likely get a boost since Josh Richardson (ankle) and Doug McDermott (ankle) are expected to return.