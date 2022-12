Vassell closed Friday's 133-113 loss to the Magic with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists, one block and four steals across 27 minutes.

Vassell recorded a season-high four steals Friday and blocked his 10th shot of the year. However, he failed to haul in a rebound for the first time in 2022-23. The third-year guard is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals in 28.8 minutes across his last five outings.