Vassell racked up 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 loss to the Suns.

Vassell saw an all-around showing while posting his 18th double-digit scoring total in 19 appearances this season. Vassell has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds on five occasions this year.