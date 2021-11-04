Vassell tallied 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-108 loss to Dallas.

Despite still coming off the bench, Vassell took a big step forward, seeing an extended role due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (COVID-19 protocols). It's been an up-and-down start to the season for Vassell who certainly shows a lot of promise. This could be a nice opportunity for him to prove his worth in an expanded role and so fantasy managers could do a lot worse if he is available.